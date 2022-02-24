Community rallying around Sula man facing long recovery

SULA - It was Christmas Eve when Bill Reed of Sula was out plowing his driveway on his ATV when he was hit by a vehicle.

The 63-year-old suffered multiple skull fractures, broken ribs, lacerations, and other injuries and has spent weeks in the hospital, including a stint on a ventilator.

Bill and his wife Tammy are beloved members of the Sula community -- a community that is now rallying around the couple as Bill slowly recovers from his injuries.

Friends tell us the Reeds have been the backbone of the Sula community for over 13 years.

They have managed the Sula Clubhouse activities and maintenance as well as the restoration of the original 1908 Sula School House.

They are always ready to help neighbors but never ask for help themselves.

Community members also know the couple from the Darby Coffee Hut in front of People's Market, and their smoothie and latte trailer they’ve brought to many local fairs.

Bill's rehabilitation will be long, so the community has two fundraisers planned with all proceeds going to Bill and Tammy.

There will be a spaghetti dinner and fundraiser on Saturday, Feb. 26, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Darby Community Center. The event also includes a silent auction and 50/50 drawing.

There is also a Fun Shoot fundraiser at the Hamilton Trap Club on March 12 at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $35 per shooter, 101 birds, and four disciplines. All proceeds go to Bill and Tammy Reed.

A Go Fund Me page that has also been set up to help with medical and travel expenses can be found at https://gofund.me/f5e23946.

Bill is home recovering now but has a long road ahead of him.

