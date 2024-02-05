Obituary: Bertie (Bailey) Saunders, 92

Bertie (Bailey) Saunders, 92

Bertie (Bailey) Saunders passed away in Bozeman, MT on January 31, 2024.

Bertie was born in Butte on October 17th, 1931, to John and Anna (Oullette) Bailey. As the first grandchild, her family was quick to honor her every wish. This sparked her independent spirit and optimistic outlook.

She attended Webster Grade School and Butte High School, where she was a majorette and marched in the 1948 Rose Bowl Parade. She fell in love with Jack Saunders and they were married in April of 1951. Jack’s Air Force duties took them around the country for the next few years and they returned to Montana in 1955.

Bertie had a reputation for getting more done in a day than most people could accomplish in a week. As she and Jack moved around the state with Jack’s career, she worked as an executive assistant. She was a master at shorthand and typing, incredibly organized and loved to work.

She became a Mom in 1965, when her son Jon was born and daughter, Scotta, completed the family a few years later. They spent their time cheering on Jon at every sporting event, watching Scotta dance and fishing on the Big Hole River.

Once her kids were raised, Bertie went to work at the Cathedral of Saint Helena. She made sure everything ran like a well-oiled machine for the next 36 years, reluctantly retiring at age 86. It was the perfect job for her; combining her strong Catholic faith, impeccable decorating skills, and an efficient approach to every task.

She was thrilled to become Nana Bertie to Luke and Gator Wood and delighted in carrying on the family tradition of spoiling her grandchildren.

Bertie was an avid learner, loved to dance and was eager to tell you her latest joke. She enjoyed traveling, was crazy about her family, and found joy in shopping for all of the latest fashions.

Bertie is survived by her husband of 72 years, Jack Saunders; son Jon and his wife Merisa; daughter Scotta and her husband Mike Wood; grandson Luke Wood and his fiancé Olivia; grandson Gator Wood; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tom and Carlyn Saunders and many dear cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law George and Karen Bailey and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ken and Barbara Saunders.

Memorials may be made to Carroll College Football (send to Troy Purcell, Carroll College Football, Bertie Saunders Memorial, 1601 North Benton Avenue, Helena, MT 59625 - check made out to Carroll Football Donation) or to the charity of your choice.

A Funeral Mass will be held at noon on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at the Cathedral of Saint Helena with a reception to follow.

