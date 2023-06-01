Special Olympics Montana raffle winner receives new pickup truck

GREAT FALLS — Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Bozeman on Friday, May 19, 2023, and announced the winners of several prizes. The annual event of selling the $20 tickets resulted in 123,335 tickets being sold, and raised more than $650,000 in sales and donations for Special Olympics Montana.

The grand prize - a 2023 Chevy Silverado pickup truck - went to Adam Bagger of Livingston, and on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Bagger was in Great Falls to pick up his new ride at City Motors.

Special Olympics Montana raffle winner receives a new pickup truck (2023)

Bagger said of the annual fundraiser: "I just think this tradition is so amazing, almost 30 years strong. Special Olympics Montana, building awareness and raising funds for a mission and cause that is truly quite something for this great state of ours."

Here is the full list of winners:



Adam Bagger of Livingston: 2023 Chevy Silverado

Rachel Munson of Lewistown: $5,000 cash

Erik Ulmer of East Helena: $1,500 SCHEELS Gift Card

Roland Green: $1,000 Murdoch’s Gift Card

Russ Riebe of Dillon: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card

Stan Jones of Kalispell: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card

Steve Hurd: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card

Vallie Automotive of Billings: 4 tires up $1,000 Tire Rama

Frank NezPerce of Helena: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Bryan Deats: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Paula Kindel of Eureka: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Danette Gilboy: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Melisa Crosby of Butte: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut

Winners have been - or will be - contacted directly by Special Olympics Montana.

