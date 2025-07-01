BOZEMAN — As summer temperatures soar in Southwest Montana, fishing enthusiasts may encounter temporary restrictions aimed at protecting local fish populations. Known as "Hoot Owl Restrictions," these regulations prohibit fishing on certain rivers during the hottest parts of the day, allowing fish to survive the challenging conditions.

Morgan Jacobsen from the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) explained that the Hoot Owl restrictions are critical for maintaining healthy fish populations. “Basically, those prohibit fishing between 2 PM and midnight, which are the hottest times of the day,” Jacobsen said. “This helps fish get through this time of year when conditions can lead to additional mortality.”

Hoot Owl restrictions in effect to protect fish populations in Southwest Montana

Water temperatures in the region fluctuate significantly, resulting in potential stress for fish. “You would look at a river in conditions like this and see what's on the surface, but these are very dynamic systems,” Jacobsen noted. “There’s a lot that changes even in the course of 24 hours.”

While the Madison River and other waterways in the area are popular among anglers, Jacobsen encouraged fishermen to consider alternate fishing locations during these restrictions. “There are lots of lakes and reservoirs to fish at as well, where water temperatures can be cooler in places and provide a refuge for fish during these hot times of the year,” he advised.

Anglers are urged to stay informed about Hoot Owl restrictions by checking the FWP website before heading out. These restrictions typically go into effect when water temperatures reach 70 degrees or higher for three consecutive days, meaning they can be implemented quickly during hot, dry spells.

Fishing might be a beloved pastime in Montana, but maintaining the health of local fish populations is essential for preserving this activity for future generations. By adhering to these restrictions, anglers can enjoy the sport while helping to ensure that Montana's waters remain vibrant and sustainable.

For more information and updates on fishing restrictions, visit the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks website.


