This Week in Fish and Wildlife: A closer look at CWD monitoring stations

BOZEMAN - On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Morgan Jacobsen explained the state's efforts about CWD sampling.

Jacobsen noted there are several sampling sites around Southwest Montana including at Region-3 headquarters in Bozeman, Butte and Dillon. He notes that sampling is voluntary, but information gathered helps FWP track where chronic wasting disease in Southwest Montana.

Jacobsen says hunters need to only bring an animal's head with at least 4 inches of the neck intact to a sampling location. He says hunters also need to provide exact locations of where the animal was taken.

Hunters can go to the FWP website to see when sampling locations are open.