This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Boat launch tips from Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

The boat launch is the primary way most of us get in, or get out of the river. FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen shares some reminders for ways to use the launch This Week in Fish and Wildlife.

MTN’s Chet Layman talks with Jacobsen from the boat launch at Black’s Ford on the Madison River, which Jacobsen says is one of the busiest in Region 3. He notes that folks need to remember lots of people are trying to either get in or get out of the river at a place like this so speed is important.

Jacobsen says the launch is not the place to blow up or deflate your float. It’s also not a picnic area. People need to simply get in the water, he says, or quickly remove themselves and their floatation devices from the water. Jacobsen also says most boat launch sites have garbage facilities.

Keeping the area clean will make using the launch a better experience for everyone, and will also help keep trash out of the rivers. Jacobsen’s other advice, especially for those looking to launch a boat, is to go to the boat launch sites earlier in the morning. He noted that the launch at Black’s Ford was empty for the interview and that makes it a good time to get on the water without the crowds.