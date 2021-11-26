This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Candlelight tours return to Lewis & Clark Caverns for the holidays

A Christmas tradition returns to southwest Montana with the return of candlelight tours to Lewis & Clark Caverns.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Park’s Morgan Jacobsen, these tours will literally give you a chance to see the caverns in a whole new light.

They are offered on a very limited, reservation-only basis. The tours are two hours long and will be December 17-19 and again December 21-23.

Visitors will get to see several sections of the caverns by nothing more than candlelight—like Jacobsen says, much like the earliest visitors did.

To take advantage of this opportunity, Jacobsen says you need to call the Caverns office starting on Monday, November 29. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on that date, and then Tuesday through Friday throughout the month.

Jacobsen says because of staffing challenges, tour times might change so flexibility is also needed. He reminds visitors that winter conditions can exist at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park and a portion of the tour requires walking outdoors. He also says visitors should be prepared for winter driving conditions within the park as well.

Lewis & Clark Caverns can be reached at (406) 287-3541.