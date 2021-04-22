This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Effort to re-open the Springdale Fishing Access Site

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we update the effort to re-open the Springdale Fishing Access Site east of Livingston.

Back in March, a wildfire burned several acres of land in and around the access site. Morgan Jacobsen says Fish, Wildlife and Parks had to close the area because of safety issues. Many of the large cottonwood trees in the area were damaged by the fire, and now are a hazard of falling. This week a logging crew began work on removing some of the larger hazards. Jacobsen says FWP will also be working on re-vegetation efforts later this spring. The Springdale Fishing Access Site is a popular access to the Yellowstone River. Jacobsen says FWP will let the public know when it is safe to re-open.

