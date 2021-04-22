Watch
CommunityThis Week in Fish and Wildlife

Actions

This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Effort to re-open the Springdale Fishing Access Site

items.[0].videoTitle
On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we update the effort to re-open the Springdale Fishing Access Site east of Livingston.
Posted at 8:53 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 10:53:53-04

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we update the effort to re-open the Springdale Fishing Access Site east of Livingston.

Back in March, a wildfire burned several acres of land in and around the access site. Morgan Jacobsen says Fish, Wildlife and Parks had to close the area because of safety issues. Many of the large cottonwood trees in the area were damaged by the fire, and now are a hazard of falling. This week a logging crew began work on removing some of the larger hazards. Jacobsen says FWP will also be working on re-vegetation efforts later this spring. The Springdale Fishing Access Site is a popular access to the Yellowstone River. Jacobsen says FWP will let the public know when it is safe to re-open.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

It’s the perfect Mother's Day gift. 44 courses for just $119!