This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Finding clues at Headwaters State Park

BOZEMAN — Hiking, Orienteering and Puzzles - those three things combine for a brand new event for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

According to the HOP Organizer Emily Dickerson, teams made up of 4 to six people will start at Headwaters State Park. The teams will be given a quick orientation then sent to other parks in the area to find the racecourse and clues using orienteering, or map reading skills.

Dickerson says the catch is each clue requires a puzzle to be solved to advance to the next clue. She says this will be a great way for folks to see the off-the-beaten-path areas of some of Montana’s state parks in the area. She encourages putting together a team that can work well together with people who are good and map reading and who are good at puzzle solving. The HOP is scheduled for Saturday, September 25th starting at 8 a.m.