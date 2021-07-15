Watch
CommunityThis Week in Fish and Wildlife

Actions

This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Fishing at Hyalite

items.[0].videoTitle
Starting today into November, anglers can once again fish on Hyalite Creek above the reservoir.
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jul 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-15 13:16:58-04

BOZEMAN — Starting today into November, anglers can once again fish on Hyalite Creek above the reservoir.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Morgan Jacobsen says both forks of Hyalite Creek were closed to fishing because they are natural spawning waters for both Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout and Arctic Grayling. He says there have been a number of violations of those closures this year, which endangers those important fisheries. Jacobsen noted that any Arctic Grayling caught in Hyalite is catch and release only.

Fishing closures are in place to reduce the stress on spawning fish in the creek. He says signs are posted around the area, and the FWP website lists the exact closure dates for the area. He says not knowing the area is closed to fishing is not an excuse that wardens will accept.

Hyalite Creek is now open today into November for fishing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download your free copy today