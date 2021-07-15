This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Fishing at Hyalite

BOZEMAN — Starting today into November, anglers can once again fish on Hyalite Creek above the reservoir.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Morgan Jacobsen says both forks of Hyalite Creek were closed to fishing because they are natural spawning waters for both Yellowstone Cutthroat Trout and Arctic Grayling. He says there have been a number of violations of those closures this year, which endangers those important fisheries. Jacobsen noted that any Arctic Grayling caught in Hyalite is catch and release only.

Fishing closures are in place to reduce the stress on spawning fish in the creek. He says signs are posted around the area, and the FWP website lists the exact closure dates for the area. He says not knowing the area is closed to fishing is not an excuse that wardens will accept.

