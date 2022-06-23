This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Focus on history during Saturday presentations

THREE FORKS - On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN’s Chet Layman ventures out to Missouri River Headwaters State Park with FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen, who says there is a full summer of special presentations scheduled this year.
Jacobsen says this summer’s focus will be on Montana history, adding that the presentations will be Saturday evenings at 7 pm near the Park Office, which is the first left once you enter the park. He also says along with history presentations there will also be a couple of musical guests this summer. Jacobsen says to find a schedule for each week, go to fwp.mt.gov and look for the Missouri River Headwaters State Park link. All presentations are free and family friendly.
Here’s the schedule of presentations:
- June 25: A history of Glacier National Park, presented by Hugh Grinnell, sixth cousin of American anthropologist George Bird Grinnell
- July 2: A history of Montana Game Wardens, presented by FWP Warden Sgt. Matt Wemple
- July 9: Music from local songwriter and musician Buck Buchanan
- July 16: Music from Northern Cheyenne Singers, a tribal music group
- July 23: Lewis and Clark history, presented by historian Larry Epstein
- July 30: Montana ungulate overview: From the Pleistocene to the Present, presented by FWP wildlife biologist Julie Cunningham
- Aug. 6: Reflections of a Park Manager, presented by Headwaters manager Dave Andrus
- Aug. 13: Stories and anecdotes of the early Three Forks area, presented by Gene Townsend