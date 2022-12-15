This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Future of grizzly bear management

This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen talks about Grizzly Bear management in the future in Montana.

Grizzly bears are on the endangered species list, but recovery efforts in and around our area have pushed populations to the point where the US Fish and Wildlife Service is considering removing them from the list. Should that happen, the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks would have to take on a different management role with those animals.

FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says FWP is seeking public comment on a draft plan and an environmental impact statement to help guide the future management of grizzlies. He says the new plan would replace two existing plans. Currently, Western Montana and Southwestern Montana have different management plans, Jacobsen says this effort would create one statewide plan. Jacobsen says the public can look at both the draft plan and the environmental impact statement by going to the FWP website. Comments can be made on either but must be done by January 5.