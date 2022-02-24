This Week in Fish and Wildlife: FWP announces new licensing season for 2022 begins on March 1st

BOZEMAN - Next week is New Years for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks. The new licensing season for 2022 begins on March 1st.

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Morgan Jacobsen says it's time to start planning your big game hunt now since some application deadlines at quickly approaching. Jacobsen says the 2022 hunting regulations are currently available online and the printed booklets will be available soon. He says all hunters should take a look at the new regulations for 2022 because some have changed.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS

Jacobsen notes that the deadline for applying for deer and elk permits is April 1st. For Moose, sheep, goats and bison the deadline is May 1st. Antelope hunters have until June 1st to apply. Jacobsen reminds hunters and anglers they can apply for their new licenses online or in-person. He also mentioned that those licenses will soon be available through a phone app that will be unveiled soon and in time for the 2022 season.

Montana This Morning’s Chet Layman and Morgan Jacobsen will have more details on the new phone app during a future This Week in Fish and Wildlife.