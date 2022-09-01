This Week in Fish and Wildlife: FWP seeks comments on recommendations for Madison River use

FWP seeks comments on recommendations for Madison River use

Informational meetings scheduled in southwest Montana BOZEMAN – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking comments from the public on a set of recommendations for commercial-use and recreation management on the Madison River, one of the most popular fisheries and recreation destinations in the state. Public input in this process is especially important because it could inform recreation management for other rivers in Montana. The recommendations were developed by a 12-person work group representing a variety of interests that the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission tasked with looking at management solutions for commercial use and recreation on the Madison. A public comment period on the recommendations is open from Aug. 15 to Oct. 14. People can review the full recommendations and learn how to submit comments by visiting https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/madison-river-workgroup/public-comment [lnks.gd]. FWP staff will also host several meetings to share information about the recommendations and answer questions. Comments on the recommendations won’t be recorded at the meetings, but attendees will be given information on how to submit comments. Meetings will be in the following locations, each beginning at 6 p.m.: Madison River work group The Madison River work group focused specifically on developing recommendations to the commission on four areas: The work group finalized its recommendations in May and presented them to the commission in June. Instead of initiating rulemaking, the commission then directed FWP to seek comments from a broader public on the recommendations for a longer comment period than the rulemaking process requires. FWP will report back to the commission on Dec. 16. The work group developed recommendations for managing commercial-use, non-commercial recreation and commercial watercraft rental delivery permits; vessel requirements on the upper Madison River; and recommendations to the Bureau of Land Management for managing non-commercial float permits in Bear Trap Canyon. Highlights among these recommendations include: The full list of recommendations and other supporting documents, as well as opportunities to submit comments, can be found online at https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/madison-river-workgroup/public-comment [lnks.gd].