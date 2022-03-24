This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Getting youth in the field for hunting season

This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN’s Chet Layman talks with Fish, Wildlife & Park’s Morgan Jacobsen about getting young people out in the field for hunting season.

Jacobsen says FWP has several programs besides Hunter Education that can get young people out in the field. He says the Hunter Apprentice Program allows hunters as young as ten to hunt before taking hunter education.

An adult applies for an apprentice license and provides a legal mentor to go with the youngster, according to Jacobsen. He says the apprentice hunter can only hunt with the assigned mentor and it must be someone of legal age.

Jacobsen also notes that hunter education classes are starting up again soon and will be in-person for the first time in two years. Anyone 10 or older can take these classes; in fact, anyone born after 1985 must show proof of hunter education training before they can obtain a hunting license.

A youngster who has passed hunter education and turns twelve before January 16 of next year will be allowed to hunt in Montana this season. Jacobsen says the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website has more information about youth hunting, you can get there by visiting fwp.mt.gov.