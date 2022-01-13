This Week in Fish and Wildlife: How you can weigh in on future hunting season districts and more

BOZEMAN - What will hunting season in Montana look like in the near future? Fish, Wildlife and Parks has been working to answer that question for the past few months. In today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen tells MTN’s Chet Layman that FWP has been taking public comments from across the state on proposals to streamline hunting districts and other topics important to setting hunting regulations for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Jacobsen says the public input has been important to FWP staff working to complete the season setting plans for the next couple of years. He says there are several proposals being brought forward that the public can comment on, and can still comment on until January 21st. He says going to the FWP website will show those proposals and it also includes comment opportunities about each proposal.

He says once the comment period closes, all suggestions will be forwarded to the fish and Wildlife commission which will come up with the final plan by February 4th. Jacobsen says FWP has been very pleased with the comments received and the amount of interest shown in this season setting effort. If you’d like to see the proposals, go to fwp.mt.gov.

