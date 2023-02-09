This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunter education classes returning to Belgrade

This Week in Fish and Wildlife brings good news to young hunters in the Belgrade area. After being unable to hold Hunter Education classes in Belgrade for the past couple of years, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen says the class will return later this month. Jacobsen says Hunter’s Education classes will also be going on in several other locations this spring around Southwest Montana.

He says the Belgrade class will be on February 24, 25, and 16th at Belgrade Middles School. He says anyone wanting to attend must pre-register by going to the FWP website and locating the Belgrade Hunter Education class.

Jacobsen says classes are open for all Montanans over the age of 10 and are required for any hunter born after 1986 who has not completed the class in the past.

Jacobsen notes the classes are a fun way to learn important conservation and safety skills and serve as the first major milestone to adulthood for many young people. Look for hunter education classes on the FWP website.