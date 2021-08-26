This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Hunters need to be fire aware this season

BOZEMAN — On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen spoke about the early hunting season and the fact we are still very much dealing with fire conditions across the state.

Jacobsen noted that some areas are going to be closed to hunting because of extreme fire danger, and that is more likely to happen on Block Management Lands. He also noted that there are different fire restrictions in different counties - so he suggested hunters check in with fire officials before heading out and setting up camp. Jacobsen also stressed the importance of hunters in preventing new fire starts by securing trailer chains, not parking in tall grass, and by controlling anything that could spark a fire. He says a list of closed areas can be found by visiting the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks website.

