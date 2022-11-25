This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Late hunting options and rules

The General Rifle season in Montana wraps up on Sunday, but there are still several options for those who would like to continue hunting.

Fish, Wildlife and Park’s Morgan Jacobsen says we are fortunate in Montana that there are hunting opportunities about 11 months of the year. He says its important for hunters who are interested in continuing to hunt, to take a close look at the 2022 Regulations Book or visit the FWP website.

Jacobsen says some late hunts require special licensing and some are restricted to who can hunt during the open times. He also says some of the late hunts are on private land, and that requires special attention to the needs of the landowners.

Jacobsen says you can still pick up a copy of the 2022 regulations at any Fish, Wildlife and Parks office, or go to the FWP website and search under the hunt planner option.