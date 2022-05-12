This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Lewis and Clark Caverns set for upcoming season

LEWIS AND CLARK CAVERNS STATE PARK - On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, we visit Montana’s first state park, Lewis and Clark Caverns. Rhea Armstrong, park manager, says the caverns are now open on a first-come, first-served basis. Armstrong says the tours are running Wednesday through Sunday, every half hour starting at 9:30 am and the last one going at 3:30 pm.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Armstrong says until Memorial Day visitors will take what’s known as the Paradise Tour.

Armstrong says until Memorial Day visitors will take what’s known as the Paradise Tour. Visitors enter and exit through the exit tunnel and visit the largest room in the caverns. Armstrong notes the tour allows visitors to see every kind of cave feature you will see on the traditional tour, it's just a shorter walk. The traditional tour will return after Memorial Day.

Armstrong notes that the paradise Tour is shorter but visitors still need to plan to walk about a mile in total, and there are a few stairs to navigate inside the caverns. For more information about Lewis and Clark Caverns state park, visit fwp.mt.gov and click on the State Parks tab.