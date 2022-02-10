This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Looking toward Missouri River Headwaters State Park's future

BOZEMAN - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking toward the future of Missouri River Headwaters State Park. FWP is working on a master plan for this popular recreation spot in Region-3.

Morgan Jacobsen with FWP says the park is unique because of the variety of recreational opportunities available. It is also an area rich in historical importance, and that’s why FWP wants to see what the public would like to see for the future of the park. For the past several month's officials have been taking comments and suggestions from the public and there is another opportunity to comment Friday, February 11th at 2 pm.

Chet Layman - MTN NEWS Jacobsen says all comments will be collected then a plan will be presented to the public for more comments sometime in the future.

Jacobsen says all comments will be collected then a plan will be presented to the public for more comments sometime in the future.

More information can be found here:



