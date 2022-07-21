Watch Now
CommunityThis Week in Fish and Wildlife

Actions

This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Mallards Rest Fishing Access closed due to dangerous flood erosion

Montana Fish, Wildlife &amp; Parks has been working to re-open fishing access sites along the Yellowstone River since those historic floods earlier this spring.
Posted at 1:19 PM, Jul 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-21 15:19:46-04

LIVINGSTON — Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks has been working to re-open fishing access sites along the Yellowstone River since those historic floods earlier this spring. On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN’s Chet layman visits one of the sites that will not be re-opening because of a serious safety issue.

mallard landing.gif
The Mallards Rest Fishing Access just south of Livingston is also a campground and is very popular. Erosion by the river from those spring floods currently makes the access road unsafe to use.

The Mallards Rest Fishing Access just south of Livingston is also a campground and is very popular. Erosion by the river from those spring floods currently makes the access road unsafe to use.

Chet met with FWP’s Jay Pape at the site. Jay showed him how unsafe the road is. He took a metal bar and just tapped on the edge of the roadway. That tapping alone causes sections of the road bank to collapse. Pape asks people to imagine what an RV or boat trailer would do if they passed over this section of road? Pape says a memorial bench and several sections of fencing that have been in the area for some time are now gone because of the bank erosion. He says it's about 60 vertical feet down to the river. The instability of the road is forcing FWP to keep Mallards Rest closed, but work is being done to try to re-open it as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Donate today to help Montana recover