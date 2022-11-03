This Week in Fish and Wildlife: New rules for Montana trappers

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN’s Chet Layman and Fish, Wildlife and Park’s Morgan Jacobsen talk about some new rules for licensing for Montana trappers. Jacobsen says the new rules require some extra training for trappers who have not been very active in the past or are new to trapping. He says FWP will now require both an online training course and a field day for anyone who has not previously purchased three trapping licenses in Montana. Jacobsen says the three licenses do not need to be consecutive. He says if a person wanting to trap this year has not met that requirement they need to fulfill the training requirements. He says the online training is available anytime through the Fish, Wildlife and Parks website under the education tab.

Jacobsen says that training is free to anyone wanting to take it. He also says trappers must also participate in a field day. Jacobsen says a field day will be coming up in Region 3 on November 19th. He says it is a great way to meet and learn from experienced trappers. Jacobsen says the other change this year affects those who trap for wolves. He says wolf-specific training has been required, but those who trap wolves must still meet the three license requirement or they will have to take the two trainings before they can be licensed this season. Jacobsen encourages anyone interested in trapping this season to visit the FWP (fwp.mt.gov) for more information.