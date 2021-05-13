This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Partnering at Bannack State Park

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, I talked with Morgan Jacobsen about a recent partnership at Bannack State Park.

A group of RV’ers spent 9 days at the park doing volunteer work on some repair projects. The group is called A Year To Volunteer. There were 23 members at the park, repairing boardwalks, floors, general cleaning, and basically helping get the park ready for the summer season.

Jacobsen says group members helped repair more than 500 feet of boardwalk, a floor, and roof on a porch of one of the buildings, deep cleaned 35 buildings, and over the course of the 9 days they were at Bannack, they contributed more than 1,000 hours of volunteer time.

Jacobsen noted that all of these repairs were needed and would be completed, but not in as timely a manner as they were thanks to this group. A Year to Volunteer is a national organization, and they worked at Bannack along with Fish, Wildlife and Parks The Bannack Association, Americorps, and Home Depot.

