This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Shoulder season hunts

The general hunting season in Montana ended at the end of November, but there are still chances to hunt elk in parts of Montana.

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, FWP’s Morgan Jacobsen talks about these late elk hunts sometimes called shoulder season hunts. Jacobsen says there are several opportunities around southwest Montana to participate. He says it's important to look over the regulations first, however since many of them have different rules.

He says most if not all are for antlerless elk only, no bulls. He also says some have different rules for what type of license is required and where the hunts can actually take place. Jacobsen says you can pick up a copy of the hunting regulations at FWP offices, or you can find it on the FWP website. He also notes that many of these hunts are on private land, which means permission to hunt must be obtained, and respect for the landowners is essential. For more information the FWP website is fwp.mt.gov.