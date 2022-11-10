This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Teachers' Trunks filled with wildlife-related study plans

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, Montana This Morning's Chet Layman talks with Americorp Volunteer Beka Greenall about an opportunity for teachers to have access to a great curriculum for Southwest Montana wildlife.

Greenall calls them Teachers’ Trunks and they contain materials and teaching guidelines for a variety of wildlife-related study plans. She says these trunks vary from curriculum about animal bones to tracks, to individual trunks about animals like bats, wolves and bears. She also notes that some of these trunks contain hands-on teaching aids that would be difficult to find without the help of Fish, Wildlife and Parks such as actual hides, teeth, skulls and bones.

Greenall says teachers in Southwest Montana just need to contact Region 3 Headquarters for FWP and ask to use one of the 13 or so different trunks that are available. She says the teachers will then be told when they can pick up the trunks at the office. They will sign them out for a couple of weeks of use, and then return them to FWP. She says The materials are set up in such a way that they can be used for very young children or even advanced high school biology classes, even undergraduate college science classes. FWP Region 3 can be reached by phone at (406) 577-7900.