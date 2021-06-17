This Week in Fish and Wildlife: The return of Bannack Days

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, I talk with Morgan Jacobsen about the return of Bannack Days.

Jacobsen says the annual event was canceled last year because of COVID so bringing it back makes this year extra special.

Bannack Days feature authentic reenactments of a time when Bannack was Montana’s territorial capital.

Jacobsen says Bannack Days are set for July 17 and 18 from 9 am to 5 pm. He says admission is $5 for anyone 9 years old and up and you can buy a family pass for $20. Jacobsen says Bannack Days is a great opportunity to learn about Montana’s early history in a unique, first-hand way.

For more information, you can go to the FWP website at fwp.mt.gov.

