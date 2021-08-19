This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Top officials to tour Montana Department of Fish Wildlife and Parks

BOZEMAN — On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, I talked with Morgan Jacobsen about an upcoming tour by the top officials in the Montana Department of Fish Wildlife and Parks.

Director Hank Worsech and Deputy Director Dustin Temple will be traveling the state visiting all 7 regions of FWP. Jacobsen says this is a great chance for anyone with questions to get them answered by the top folks at FWP. He also says it’s a great opportunity for them to see what’s happening out in the regions, as opposed to just in the confines of state government in Helena. Worsech and Temple will be at the regional headquarters for three-hour time periods starting next week.

Here's a look at the schedule:

Aug. 23: Region 2 Headquarters in Missoula, 3201 Spurgin Road

Aug. 24: Region 1 Headquarters in Kalispell, 490 North Meridian Road

Aug. 31: Region 4 Headquarters in Great Falls, 4600 Giant Springs Road

Sept. 1: Region 6 Headquarters in Glasgow, 1 Airport Road

Sept. 7: Region 3 Headquarters in Bozeman, 1400 South 19th

Sept. 8: Region 5 Headquarters in Billings, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive

Sept. 9 Region 7 Headquarters in Miles City, 352 I-94 Business Loop

The Open House times will be from 5 pm-8 pm at each of the seven locations, Jacobsen says everyone is welcome to just drop in anytime during those hours.

