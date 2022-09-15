This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Youth-only pheasant hunt

On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN's Chet Layman visits with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Morgan Jacobsen about a special pheasant hunt open only to youth.
According to Jacobsen, the hunts will be in the Helena area and for youth only.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-15 13:53:10-04
