This Week in Fish and Wildlife: Youth-only pheasant hunt

FWP offering a youth-only pheasant hunt on the 24th. Also a training session for youth next Tuesday in Helena. Hunts will be in Helena area and for youth only.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 15, 2022
On today's This Week in Fish and Wildlife, MTN's Chet Layman visits with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks' Morgan Jacobsen about a special pheasant hunt open only to youth.
According to Jacobsen, the hunts will be in the Helena area and for youth only.

