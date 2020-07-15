Menu

Construction continues to upgrade security at Butte's East Middle School

Butte's middle school is getting some renovations this summer and upgrades to its security.
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jul 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-15 13:51:45-04

The work being done at East Middle School is part of a $35 million bond issue that was approved by voters two years ago to improve security at Butte's elementary schools and make upgrades to the middle school.

“It's amazing, it's amazing, I can hardly wait, I’m so excited for it. They're doing a phenomenal and they're moving fast,” said Butte Superintendent Judy Jonart.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2022.

