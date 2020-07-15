Construction continues to upgrade security at Butte's East Middle School

Butte's middle school is getting some renovations this summer and upgrades to its security.

The work being done at East Middle School is part of a $35 million bond issue that was approved by voters two years ago to improve security at Butte's elementary schools and make upgrades to the middle school.

“It's amazing, it's amazing, I can hardly wait, I’m so excited for it. They're doing a phenomenal and they're moving fast,” said Butte Superintendent Judy Jonart.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2022.

