Watch This Couple Decide Their New Last Name With Coin Toss At Wedding Ceremony

Most engaged couples spend a long time planning every detail of their special day. Everything from the bride’s dress to specific wedding reception themes and the music that will spin is typically decided on long before the big day, so nothing is left to chance.

However, one newlywed couple decided to leave one major decision up in the air (literally) until the last moment of the ceremony: what their last names would be!

If that sounds hard to believe, the moment was immortalized in a video that has now gone viral on TikTok. TikToker Alyssa Danielle (@diaryofasolotraveler) posted a clip of the couple watching the ceremony officiant flipping a coin to make the crucial decision.

“Favorite New Wedding Tradition!” the caption over Danielle’s TikTok declared. “POV: your friends decide whose last name they are taking by a flip of a coin at the alter.”

Surrounded by their happy wedding party under a lovely blue sky and canopy, the happy couple followed the coin as it sailed in the air and came back down. After a quick laugh, the couple turned around to face their friends and family. It’s hard to hear what the officiant said in his pronouncement of the new Mr. and Mrs. because the video has Pharrell Williams‘ “Just a Cloud Away” playing as background music. But, the couple smiled to the cheers of the happy crowds.

Since the 11-second video got posted on March 27, it’s received more than 1.6 million views and more than 200,000 likes! And hundreds of people have commented on it, with many asking the burning question: Who won the coin toss?

About 24 hours after she posted it, Danielle published a follow-up video to answer the question. She started by saying she didn’t expect the first TikTok to blow up the way it did and why she shared it in the first place.

“I thought it was a fun … cool non-traditional idea that they had,” she explained in the second video.

And she confirmed what many viewers already suspected about the outcome.

“Many of you guessed it right based off the facial expressions, that he did win the coin flip,” she said.

What do you think of how this couple chose their new married name? Would you do something like that at your wedding?

