COVID-19, winter weather disrupts high school, college sports to start 2022

The first full week of January saw numerous disruptions to high school and college basketball schedules due to weather and COVID-19. Below is a list of competitions that have been postponed with rescheduled dates added if provided. If you know of any games or meets that are postponed, please email sports@ktvh.com. All competitions are originally scheduled for Jan. 6 unless otherwise noted. High school competitions listed are varsity competitions.
College men's basketball
Montana Western @ University of Providence (COVID)
College women's basketball
Montana @ Montana State (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 9
Western Washington @ MSU Billings (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 9
High school boys basketball
Billings Skyview @ Great Falls CMR (COVID) — rescheduled for Jan. 10
Helena Capital @ Missoula Hellgate (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Helena High @ Missoula Big Sky (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Whitefish @ Polson (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 4, new date TBD
Whitefish @ Browning (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 7, new date TBD
East Helena @ Corvallis (weather) — rescheduled for Jan. 24
Stevensville @ Dillon (weather) — rescheduled for Jan. 28
St. Regis @ Superior (unspecified) — rescheduled for Jan. 10
Drummond @ Lincoln (weather) — new date TBD
High school girls basketball
Missoula Hellgate @ Helena Capital (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Missoula Big Sky @ Helena High (weather) — rescheduled for Feb. 15
Whitefish @ Browning (COVID) — originally scheduled for Jan. 7, rescheduled for Jan. 28
Corvallis @ East Helena (weather) — rescheduled for Jan. 24
Dillon @ Stevensville (weather) rescheduled for Jan. 28
St. Regis @ Superior (unspecified) — rescheduled for Jan. 10
Drummond @ Lincoln (weather) — new date TBD
High school wrestling
Corvallis @ Whitefish dual (weather) — will not be rescheduled