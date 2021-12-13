Cranberry Orange Cookies Are A Tart Treat To Add To Your Holiday Baking

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Holiday cookie baking is in full swing. Decorated sugar cookies, gingerbread cut-outs, and other popular sweets are being baked, boxed, and eaten by people all over the world this season.

But, if your sweet tooth prefers some different flavors, there’s a cookie recipe you need to try. This cookie combines the classic holiday flavors of cranberry and orange and brings them to the dessert tray, rather than presenting them as a mere side dish on the dinner table. And its sweet, yet tart taste will be a welcome change to the menu!

Danelle of Let’s Dish shared her Cranberry Orange Cookie recipe with us, and we can’t wait to add this drop cookie to our sweet smorgasbord!

“Honestly, these cookies are just about perfect,” Danelle wrote in the recipe post. “They are soft and chewy, just like a good cookie should be. And orange and cranberry is such a wonderful holiday flavor combination.”

Besides the refreshing flavors, we love that these Cranberry Orange Cookies are from a drop dough recipe. A drop cookie is a no-fuss, no-muss dough mixture that you bring together and simply drop onto a cookie sheet with a spoon. There’s no special technique required. Just drop and bake!

The ingredients for these Cranberry Orange Cookies are easy to find in your local grocery store. Many of them you probably already have in your kitchen pantry. They include butter, several types of sugar, eggs, flour, baking soda, baking powder and salt. You’ll also use dried cranberries, not fresh.

Each batch from the recipe makes 24-36 cookies, depending on what size drops you form on the cookie sheet. They also come together and bake quickly: You need only 25 minutes of total time, from preparation to pulling your cookies out of the oven.

Get the full instructions on how to make these Cranberry Orange Cookies from Let’s Dish. We think these cookies might make a delicious new holiday baking tradition you can incorporate into your celebrations for years to come!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.