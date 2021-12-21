Cut Bank family loses house and pets in fire

CUT BANK — On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the Dosch family lost their home and their four dogs in a house fire.
Chad and Rachel, along with their two-year old daughter, are now preparing to rebuild their lives.
Larry Schwindt, a friend of the Dosch's, has created a GoFundMe to accept donations to help the family. It reads, in part:
They are currently trying to wrap their minds around this unfortunate accident and would never ask for anything from anybody, but I would like to make the logistics of this easier on them so they can concentrate on what's important at the moment. As most of you know, this is a very caring, loving, and selfless family and anything to help them through this transition would be appreciated.
Click here if you would like to help.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.