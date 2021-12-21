Cut Bank family loses house and pets in fire

CUT BANK — On Sunday, December 19, 2021, the Dosch family lost their home and their four dogs in a house fire.

Chad and Rachel, along with their two-year old daughter, are now preparing to rebuild their lives.

Larry Schwindt, a friend of the Dosch's, has created a GoFundMe to accept donations to help the family. It reads, in part:

They are currently trying to wrap their minds around this unfortunate accident and would never ask for anything from anybody, but I would like to make the logistics of this easier on them so they can concentrate on what's important at the moment. As most of you know, this is a very caring, loving, and selfless family and anything to help them through this transition would be appreciated.

Click here if you would like to help .

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.