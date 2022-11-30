Dairy Queen Has A New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard That’s Perfect For The Holidays

The holidays have officially begun at Dairy Queen, where you’ll find two December Blizzard of the Month treats that will get you into the spirit of things immediately. The company has announced a new flavor, Frosted Sugar Cookie, and a returning one, Candy Cane Chill. Both sound perfect for treating yourself during the hectic month ahead!

Made with soft sugar cookie pieces and icing, the Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard also includes festive sprinkles blended with DQ soft-serve vanilla ice cream.

Dairy Queen

Returning for the season, the Candy Cane Chill Blizzard is for both chocolate and peppermint fans. The ice cream treat features candy cane pieces and choco chunks blended with vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen

If you don’t have a Dairy Queen near you, you’ll find a variety of seasonal ice cream flavors at grocery stores around the country, including Pepparmynta from Nick’s, Gingerbread House from Halo Top and Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, which is back for a limited time.

Wendy’s has also gotten in the holiday spirit with a brand new Peppermint Frosty. The new Frosty flavor features the same creamy texture as the Chocolate Frosty, but with a wintry twist. It will only be around for a limited time, so you’ll want to get your hands on one soon.

Wendy's

You’ll find both cookie and peppermint flavors at a handful of other restaurants this season as well, including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and Krispy Kreme. Starbucks’ Peppermint Mocha is back for the 20th year and their nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte is back for the second year.

At Dunkin’, you’ll find their Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte, a new Cookie Butter Donut and Cookie Butter Cold Brew. Made with slow-steeped cold-brew coffee, the Cookie Butter Cold Brew is blended with notes of brown sugar and baked cookie flavors, then topped with creamy cookie butter cold foam and cookie butter crumbles.

Dunkin'

Krispy Kreme’s holiday flavors include doughnuts inspired by the recipe book of Santa and Mrs. Claus. The Santa’s Bake Shop collection features five doughnuts: returning Holiday Sprinkles and Santa Belly and new Red Velvet Cake, Sugar Cookieâ and Gingerbread Cookie Crumb.

The new cookie-inspired doughnuts feature crumbled cookie pieces on top, while the Gingerbread Cookie Crumb is also filled with gingerbread cream cheese.

Krispy Kreme

Are you ready for holiday flavors?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.