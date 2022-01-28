Details emerge after pedestrian, MHP vehicle hit near St. Regis

MISSOULA - We are learning new information about a pedestrian and a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser that were hit by a pickup truck near St. Regis on I-90 earlier this week.

MHP spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson says a trooper was on scene Monday afternoon was responding to multiple crashes when an additional car slid off the road.

Scott Everlaw

The driver of that car then approached the trooper, who was inside his car.

The driver of a pickup truck that was attempting to pass a snowplow then hit the pedestrian who was standing outside talking to the trooper.

The incident did cause damage to the patrol car, but no medical assistance was required for the hit pedestrian.

WEB EXTRA: Scott Everlaw provided us video of an incident that happened on I-90 in Mineral County

Road conditions for the area were snow-covered with falling snow at the time of the incident.

Sgt. Nelson said weather often marks dangerous conditions for the stretch of roadway where the incident occurred.

He also urges drivers to use caution when passing snowplows.

“In doing their jobs, snow is going to be blowing, snow is going to be pushed, which can cause intermittent white outs. And we have to be extremely careful passing those snow plows. They're out there doing a job as well as driving and we just have to be ever so careful should we attempt to pass them." - MHP spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson

Sgt. Nelson told MTN News the case will be turned over to the Mineral County Attorney’s office to determine if any charges should be issued.