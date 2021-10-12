Details of last week's "shelter in place" at Belt school

GREAT FALLS — The suspect has been identified as a former student of a Belt teacher - click here for details .



(1st REPORT) On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, the Cascade County Sheriff's Office sent a text, email, and voice alert that Belt school had received a phone call stating that "another Sandy Hook" would be happening in a few minutes; the caller then hung up the phone.

The reference is to a mass shooting that happened at an elementary school in Connecticut in 2012; 26 people were killed, including 20 children between six and seven years old, and six adult staff members.

Officials at Belt school immediately called the county 911 Dispatch Center, and implemented "Shelter in Place" procedures as a precaution. No suspicious people were located and no suspects were identified, but the Cascade County Sheriff's Office said that officers will "aggressively investigate who made this phone call."

As a safety precaution, there was extra law enforcement presence at Belt school on Thursday before school and throughout the day.