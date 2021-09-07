Disney Has A New Line Of ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise

It’s been nearly 30 years since “Hocus Pocus” first put a spell on us and we still can’t get enough of the Sanderson sisters and their witchy ways. Luckily, every year, Disney breaks out new must-haves inspired by the cult-favorite film and we’re yelling “Amuck! Amuck! Amuck!” all over again. From a trio of hair-raising cupcakes to a colorful cauldron mug perfect for stirring up trouble, this year’s spell-binding treats and collectible merch have us shining up our broomsticks.

Below are some of the highlights!

‘Hocus Pocus’ Mug and Spoon Set

There’s nothing scarier than starting the day without coffee. Stir your toil and trouble — or just cream and sugar — in this trippy, iridescent ceramic mug that comes with a wood-look spoon for $19.99. Yellow text on the mug reads, “It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus,” on both sides.

shopDisney

‘Amuck’ Cakes

You’ll need to hop a flight — or a broomstick — to Walt Disney World to try these devilishly cute cupcakes. Unmistakably Sanderson, the trio of rich, devil’s food cupcakes are filled with “peanut boo-ter” filling and topped with frosting in the unmistakable colors and styles of each sister’s hair. Get all three for $7.99 at Gasparilla Island Grill at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, just a 10-minute walk from Magic Kingdom. They will be available until Nov. 1.

Disney

Spirit Jersey

It’s not a Disney holiday without a new spirit jersey and this one features an animated interpretation of the Sanderson sisters. Get it for $74.99 at Walt Disney World and online at shopDisney.

shopDisney

Spirit Jersey for Pets

Your four-legged friend doesn’t have to watch you have all the “Hocus Pocus” fun — just dress them in a matching spirit jersey for pets for $36.99. If they’re really into all things Sanderson (because you can tell, right?), get them some squeaky pet toys that look like the sisters.

‘Hocus Pocus’ Crocs

Gather round, sisters, because new Crocs have entered the scene. This pair sparkles in a shimmering color scheme of ombré orange and purple. The shoes even include some Jibbitz charms, like the eye from Winifred’s spell book. They’re currently sold out on shopDisney but they may be restocked and you can still snag a pair at Walt Disney World.

shopDisney

Sanderson Sisters Plushes

If you prefer your witches cute and cuddly, these Sanderson sisters plushes should do the trick. Order Mary, Winifred or Sarah individually from shopDisney for $16.99 each.

shopDisney

Binx Plush

The cursedly cute cat, Thackery Binx, is also available in plush form. We love his little coffin tag and witch hat. Get Binx for $16.99 at shopDisney.

shopDisney

Loungefly Wallet

Part of the Disney x Loungefly collection, this colorful wallet, specially created for Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts, is $50 and features a 3D appliqué of the Sanderson sisters on broomsticks and mops (a nod to one of the film’s comical climactic scenes) with Binx looking on knowingly.

shopDisney

Sister Elixir Cocoa Bomb

Mix up your own witch’s brew with this Sister Elixir Cocoa Bomb from chocolate outpost The Ganachery at Disney Springs, Walt Disney World’s shopping, dining and entertainment district. The kit comes with a chocolate cauldron and a chocolate broom. To make a cup of witchy cocoa, place the cauldron in a mug, pour hot milk over it, and stir it all up with the chocolate broom. These will be sold from Oct. 19-31.

Disney

No virgins were harmed in the making of these products!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.