DIY disco ball eggs will add sparkle to your Easter celebrations

While the traditional way of coloring eggs by dunking them in food coloring and water can still be loads of fun on Easter, if you’re looking for something a bit different this year, we have just the thing for you.

Instead of dyeing your eggs, The Incredible Egg has created instructions on how to turn your hard-boiled eggs into disco balls for some extra sparkle on the Easter table.

Disco ball eggs are made using self-adhesive mirror tiles, which easily stick to the eggs, so there is no mess or dyed fingertips that last well past Easter. Aside from needing to cut the strips out, kids can do the rest themselves.

How To Make Disco Ball Eggs

Ingredients:

Hard-boiled eggs

Self-adhesive mirror tiles

Craft knife

Cutting mat

Directions:

Place your sheet of mirror tiles mirror-side down on your cutting mat. Using a sharp craft blade, cut your sheet into strips of tiles. Take a strip of mirror tiles and gently remove the strip of protective backing from the mirror tile strip, exposing the adhesive. Starting in the middle, wrap the mirror tile strips around the egg. Repeat Steps 3 and 4 until just the very top and bottom of the egg are left bare. To finish off the disco egg, use another strip of mirror tile, but bend the strip in a circular pattern to cover the very ends of the egg.

The Incredible Egg

MORE: How to make glitter Easter eggs

If you’d rather follow along with a video, The Incredible Egg has a YouTube video that shows the process of turning your eggs into disco ball eggs. Watch below:

Additionally, these eggfirmations hand lettered eggs, are another unique egg decorating idea that involves writing your favorite word, quote, or your name on the egg before, and then again after decorating.

MORE: 4 creative and chic Easter egg DIYs to try this year

It’s more involved and will take more time than the disco ball eggs, but because they’re personalized, they’re sure to make your Easter dinner guests feel special and loved.

The Incredible Egg

Happy Easter!

DIY disco ball eggs will add sparkle to your Easter celebrations originally appeared on Simplemost.com