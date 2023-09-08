Documents show which other officials GA grand jury wanted to indict

A court in Georgia allowed for the release of a special grand jury report that showed how grand jurors voted in former President Donald Trump's alleged plot to overthrow the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The report showed that charges were recommended against a number of prominent current and former officials, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opted not to issue an indictment.

Among those named in the report are Sen. Lindsey Graham, former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The grand jury voted to indict the four officials on charges that they participated in a conspiracy to overthrow the results of the election. Ultimately, they were not among those indicted.

The report showed that 13 out of 21 grand jurors present voted to indict Graham, while 20 out of 21 members voted to indict Flynn. Fourteen out of 21 grand jurors voted to indict Loeffler, while 17 out of 21 voted to indict Perdue.

The report also showed that 20 out of 21 grand jurors present voted to indict Trump, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Trump's 2020 election attorney Sidney Powell.

Willis will bring the case against Trump in part under a law known as RICO, or the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act. There is a federal version of the legislation and a state version in Georgia that is written a bit more broadly.

Willis charged 19 individuals, including Trump, on RICO charges. Willis said those mentioned in the indictment took actions to change the results of the election, and that she would pursue the charges through the lens of how they may have violated Georgia racketeering laws.

