Dog catches home run ball at spring training

A recent MLB spring training game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Kansas City Royals had an unexpected MVP. A four-legged fan got its teeth on a home run ball, causing a moment of pure joy for attendees.

It was the bottom of the seventh. Dodgers second baseman Michael Busch had just hit the ball, sending it flying over the fence in the dog’s direction on a grassy area in the outfield. Fans scrambled for the loose ball but, to their surprise, the rather excited-looking pooch was left holding it in its mouth instead.

In what is inevitably the case in such scenarios, the dog was initially reluctant to give up its prestigious prize. However, it eventually allowed its owner, a man wearing a K-9 Dodgers jersey, to lift the ball in celebration.

Sports Illustrated shared a video of the action on Twitter.

“This dog ended up with a souvenir,” @SInow tweeted.

This dog ended up with a souvenir (via @Cut4) pic.twitter.com/kZwRAvsNOY — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2023

The pup’s catch made the game a tad more exciting for Dodgers fans, even though their team lost 6-3.

While the dog grabbing the home run ball was a hilarious moment, it also showcased the joys of spring training. People come for the game and stay for the atmosphere, particularly with these games’ relaxed, fun environment.

A similar situation late in the season last year occurred in which a dog made an incredible catch in a ballpark. In October of last season, a golden retriever named Renegade caught New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s 26th home run of the season, which was headed to the upper deck during a game at Citi Field.

MLB’s opening day is fast approaching on March 30, and we hope to see more puppy action before things get more serious!

