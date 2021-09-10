Give A Child A Book: Donate to help support childhood literacy

Children who lack ongoing access to a rich selection of books spend far less time reading, resulting in lower reading proficiency and a struggle to complete high school and prepare for the world beyond.

Unfortunately, many children in low-income neighborhoods lack access to the quality books they need to become competent readers. That’s where our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation steps in.

This year, KXLF and the Scripps Howard Foundation will partner with West Elementary in Butte to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third-grade years when children are still learning to read.

The Southwest Montana Honda Dealer Association has also joined the campaign this year. Denny Menholt Honda in Bozeman and Leskovar Honda in Butte have donated a generous gift of $5000 to be used towards buying brand new books for the selected schools in Bozeman and Butte.

“The Scripps Howard Foundation, KBZK and KXLF television stations have always supported local schools and childhood education. We appreciate the generous donation from the Southwest Montana Honda Dealer Association that will make it possible to put books in the hands of children who need them most in our communities this year," said Maureen Lang, vice president and general manager, KBZK/KXLF Television.

DONATE TODAY: Click here to support childhood literacy in Butte

Several higher education studies have found that when children select their own books, they are more likely to enjoy reading and score higher on comprehension tests. The Scripps Howard Foundation’s partnership with Scholastic Books ensures children get to do just that. We’ll bring Scholastic Book Fairs to West Elementary in Butte so students can select their own books to take home.

Books should not be luxuries beyond the reach of low-income children. They are essential for a well-balanced childhood reading diet and pave the pathway to a successful future. Simply put, “If You Give a Child a Book …” you give a child a chance.

You can help provide books for West Elementary students by making a donation to the “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign. Every $5 you donate buys one book for a child in need.

To make your donation and help support child literacy, click here.