Score Donna Kelce’s go-to Super Bowl recipe, her 7-layer dip

With two children in the NFL who even went head-to-head in last year’s Super Bowl, Donna Kelce knows a thing or two about how to celebrate the big game.

This year, Kelce has partnered with Heluva Good! to create a new appetizer for all those watching Super Bowl LVIII at home.

Affectionately dubbed “Mama Kelce’s 7-Layer Dip,” the recipe calls for Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, plus refried beans, cheddar cheese, avocado and pico de gallo. You can also add olives if you’d like, and some jalapeño slices if you want it spicy.

It takes just minutes to whip together and requires no cooking or baking. It can also be made ahead of time and chilled in the fridge until it’s ready to be enjoyed.

Mama Kelce’s 7-Layer Dip

Ingredients:

1 (16 ounce) can refried beans

12 ounces Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, divided

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

3 ripe avocados, diced

juice of 1 lime

1 ½ cups pico de gallo salsa (drained)

¼ cup jalapeño slices

¼ cup sliced black olives

Instructions:

Step 1: In a medium bowl, add your diced avocados and lime juice. Season with a couple pinches of salt. Reserve until you are ready to assemble your 7-layer dip.

Step 2: Add your refried beans to the bottom of your serving dish and spread in an even layer.

Step 3: Next, add the Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip on top of the refried beans. Reserve three tablespoons of dip and spoon it into a small plastic zip top bag.

Step 4: Sprinkle shredded cheese evenly over the Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip layer.

Step 5: Add your diced avocados on top, and then add the drained pico de gallo salsa.

Step 6: Using the reserved Heluva Good! Jalapeño Cheddar Dip, cut the tip of the plastic bag. Drizzle on top of the pico de gallo.

Step 7: Top with sliced jalapeños and black olives.

If you want to add a little something sweet to your Super Bowl spread, Mama Kelce has also shared her chocolate chip cookies recipe, which uses cake flour and three sticks of sweet cream butter.

