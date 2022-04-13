Downtown Missoula bars up for sale

MISSOULA - A group of popular downtown Missoula bars are up for sale.

The Badlander Complex told MTN News the Badlander, The Golden Rose, Locals Only, and Three in the Side are listed for sale at $3.2 million.

The bars were recently officially listed, but one of the co-founders says the sale has been underway for quite some time.

The bars are all at the corner of Broadway and Ryman.

The owners are working to add a new VIP Lounge above the Badlander, and to upgrade bathrooms at the Golden Rose.

The four bars are all under one roof, and the sale would include the liquor license.

The listing says the projected 12-month gross revenue is between $3 million and $3.5 million as well as a net return of between 10% and 13%.