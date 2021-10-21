Driver dies after car collides with a deer

GREAT FALLS — A man died after his car collided with a deer in Yellowstone County on Tuesday, October 19, 2021.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man - the only occupant of the car - was eastbound along I-94 near Ballantine at about 8:40 p.m. when a deer jumped in front of the car and was hit.

The car crossed the median and crashed into a guardrail, and then rolled. The man was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP, and was thrown from the car, and died at the scene.

The MHP says that speed, alcohol, and drugs are not suspected factors in the crash.

The name of the 58-year old man, reported by the MHP to be from Custer, has not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.