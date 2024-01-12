You can get paid $2,000 for rating Super Bowl commercials

If you’re one of the many people who tune into the Super Bowl just for the commercials, there’s a new gig that may get you not only some cash, but also a brand-new TV and free food.

PicksWise is looking for someone to watch the Big Game and choose their favorite commercial. The person chosen will need to rate every commercial during Super Bowl LVIII, then choose their favorite 10 and rate those commercials using specific criteria.

The gig comes with a $500 DoorDash gift card to use for the Super Bowl if you’re having a party (or just anytime you want), a 65-inch 4K TV and $2,000 cash paid via PayPal.

The winner will be asked to rate their top 10 commercials on a scale of one to 10 for the following criteria: Entertainment Impact, Innovation Index (level of creativity), Social Buzz Score (the commercial’s potential for being talked about on social media, Tear-Jerker Test and Cameo Coolness Quotient (the “coolness” of any celebrity cameos.)

Think you have what it takes? You have until Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m. to apply for the gig at PicksWise. Entrants will be selected via random drawing within five days, so if you’re chosen, you will find out just a few days before the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 11.

If chosen, you will receive the television and the $500 DoorDash gift card before the game, but will receive the $2,000 after completing the task.

While the teams that will be in this year’s Super Bowl have not yet been decided, the game will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It will air on CBS and be streamed live on Paramount+.

Usher will be headlining this year’s halftime show, but any surprise guests we may see have not been announced.

Will you be tuning into the 2024 Super Bowl LVIII?

