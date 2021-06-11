Elderly woman dies following accident near St. Ignatius

ST. IGNATIUS — A strange and tragic accident on US Highway 93 near St. Ignatius killed an 85-year-old Polson woman on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, when two people pulled over to switch drivers shortly before 3:15 p.m. when the 86-year-old male driver failed to put the vehicle in park.

The vehicle then started to go in a circle and hit the woman passenger. The man tried to hit the brake but hit the accelerator instead, according to a MHP report.

The woman was taken to St. Luke's Hospital where she passed away.

