Elton John attains EGOT status with Emmy win for his concert film

Legendary British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John is now the newest member of a very exclusive club. The Rocket Man achieved EGOT status Monday night after winning an Emmy Award for outstanding variety special (live) Monday night for his "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium," which streamed on Disney+. Having already conquered the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards categories, the Emmy makes John just the 19th person in history to achieve EGOT status.

The three-hour concert documentary filmed in Los Angeles capped off his five-year, 300-show Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The tour sold 6 million tickets and grossed more than $930 million, making it the second-highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Billboard.

John is currently recovering from a recent knee surgery that kept him from attending the Emmy Awards ceremony, but he issued a statement afterward expressing gratitude for the achievement.

"We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine," he said on social media. "Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful. ...Thank you to all the fans, friends, and collaborators who have supported me throughout the years. Honoured to have joined the hallowed ranks of EGOT winners, here's to the joy of music and the magic it brings to our lives!"

