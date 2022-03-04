Elton John impersonator to perform in Butte to raise money for the arts

BUTTE – An Anaconda musician will take on his famous alter-ego to raise money in Butte for performing arts organizations this weekend.
Fred Crase will take on the role of Elton John and perform some of John’s great hits as a fundraiser for the Orphan Girl Children’s Theater and the Mining City Choral Union. Crase describes himself as a “metalhead,” but loves Elton John’s music.
“What really got me into music were things like Metallica, Pantera and Meshuggah and like super heavy type of stuff. But I also grew up listening to Elton John, The Moody Blues, Bob Seger,” said Crase.
The show takes place at 7 p.m. Saturday evening at the Butte Elks Lodge and it's $35 in advance or $40 at the door.