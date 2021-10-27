Ennis' Jourdain Klein shines as Bobcats prepare for Griz

BOZEMAN — Montana State volleyball is coming off a big road sweep picking up wins over both NAU and Southern Utah for the first time in program history. Freshman outside hitter Jourdain Klein was a big key to their success over the weekend earning her Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“We call her the Menace from Ennis," Bobcats head volleyball coach Daniel Jones said with a chuckle. "Just seeing this small-town kid from Ennis, Montana come to Division I volleyball and become legitimately one of the better volleyball players in the conference is pretty phenomenal to watch.”

Through two matches, Klein averaged a little over one ace and three kills per set while hitting .358 from the field. She also led the team with 25 kills on the weekend helping the Bobcats improve their hitting percentage to second-best in the Big Sky.

“She’s a beast competitively and wants to be the best she can be, and then she’s blessed with physical and athletic gifts that not many people have," Jones explained. "She’s legitimate 6-foot-two. She touches ten-feet-two. She’s got a lot of things going in her favor.”

With their 7-3 conference record, Montana State is now tied for third in the Big Sky as they gear up for their second Brawl of the Wild match this fall.

“Man, it’s been two years since we’ve had them in Shroyer," Jones smiled. "We were talking about it the other day - I think there’s maybe one, maybe two athletes who have played in Shroyer.”

Montana State swept the Griz this past September to open Big Sky play, shutting down Montana’s Ellie Scherffius who held the highest attack mark in the conference. She still sits in the top four and will be the Bobcats' biggest threat Tuesday night.

“I’m expecting a huge crowd in Shroyer at 7 p.m," Jones said. "Let’s give those Grizzlies everything they can handle from a crowd perspective because that’s a huge competitive advantage for us. I just can’t wait to get going. It’s special. There’s nothing like it.”

Montana State will host the Griz Tuesday, Oct. 26 with the first-serve set for 7 p.m. inside Shroyer Gym.